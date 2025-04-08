Brett Wichrowski Injury: On IL at Double-A

Double-A Biloxi placed Wichrowski on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.

It was initially reported that Wichrowski was held back in extended spring training because he was waiting for room to open up in an affiliate's rotation, but that didn't quite pass the smell test, and indeed, the power righty will open the year on the shelf. He had a 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 89 innings last year, primarily at Double-A.