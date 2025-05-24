Brewer Hicklen Injury: Working through hamstring injury

Hicklen was transferred from Triple-A Toledo to High-A West Michigan on Saturday while working through hamstring tightness, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Hicklen will avoid a stint on the 7-day injured list, but the 29-year-old outfielder will move down to High-A for extra at-bats and is expected to return to Toledo next week. Hicklen is slashing .230/.358/.290 with 13 steals, one home run and four RBI in 120 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.