Brewer Hicklen News: Dealt to Motor City

The Tigers acquired Hicklen from the Brewers on Friday in exchange for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.

Hicklen was dropped from the Brewers' 40-man roster Thursday in order to create room for Jake Bauers, but the former will reclaim a roster spot upon joining his new organization. The 29-year-old outfielder slashed .246/.363/.470 in Triple-A last season but isn't likely to spend much time in the majors this year.