Brian Fitzpatrick News: Contract selected

The Brewers selected Fitzpatrick's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick had been off to a terrific start with Nashville, allowing just two unearned runs with an 11:2 K:BB over 10.1 innings. He's taking the roster spot vacated by Angel Zerpa (forearm) and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.