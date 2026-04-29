Brian Fitzpatrick headshot

Brian Fitzpatrick News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Brewers selected Fitzpatrick's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick had been off to a terrific start with Nashville, allowing just two unearned runs with an 11:2 K:BB over 10.1 innings. He's taking the roster spot vacated by Angel Zerpa (forearm) and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.

Brian Fitzpatrick
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now