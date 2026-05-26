Brian Holiday News: Finally makes pro debut
Holiday (elbow) was assigned to Single-A Palm Beach on Tuesday after allowing five runs with an 11:2 K:BB over 9.2 innings with the Cardinals' Florida Complex League affiliate.
A third-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Holiday finally made his professional debut after recovering from May 2025 Tommy John surgery. Slated to turn 23 on Friday, Holiday was seen as a high-floor, quick-moving college pitcher when drafted, but the Cardinals will bring him along slowly as he coming back from elbow surgery.
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