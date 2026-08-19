Brian Keller headshot

Brian Keller News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Phillies designated Keller for assignment Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Keller gave up one run in three innings during his MLB debut July 25 but has coughed up 12 runs in just 9.2 frames since returning to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 32-year-old righty will now lose his place on the 40-man roster to make room for Nestor Cortes, who signed a major-league deal with the Phillies on Wednesday.

Brian Keller
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Keller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Keller See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, July 31
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, July 31
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
20 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
25 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago