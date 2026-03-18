Brian Navarreto News: Headed to minor-league camp

The Marlins reassigned Navarreto to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Navarreto received 15 plate appearances over eight games with the Marlins in 2025, but he was never expected to have much of a shot at breaking camp with the big club so long as the team's top two backstops, Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks, were both available heading into Opening Day. The 31-year-old will presumably open the campaign at Triple-A Jacksonville.