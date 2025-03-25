Brian O'Keefe News: Fails to make cut
The Royals reassigned O'Keefe to minor-league camp Tuesday.
O'Keefe was attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee but didn't make much of a push for a spot on the Opening Day roster with Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin both emerging from spring training fully healthy. He'll presumably report to Triple-A Omaha and serve as organizational catching depth for the second season in a row.
