Brian Serven Injury: Battling oblique strain

Serven hasn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games since March 2 due to a left oblique strain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Serven has been taking part in daily rehab activities since suffering the injury, but it's unclear if he'll be able to return to the lineup before the end of spring training. The oblique injury likely eliminates any chance Serven had of making the Tigers' Opening Day roster as a backup catcher.