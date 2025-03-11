Fantasy Baseball
Brian Serven headshot

Brian Serven Injury: Battling oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Serven hasn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games since March 2 due to a left oblique strain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Serven has been taking part in daily rehab activities since suffering the injury, but it's unclear if he'll be able to return to the lineup before the end of spring training. The oblique injury likely eliminates any chance Serven had of making the Tigers' Opening Day roster as a backup catcher.

Brian Serven
Detroit Tigers
