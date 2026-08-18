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Brian Serven News: Swats third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Serven went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-5 loss to Kansas City.

Serven swatted a Michael Wacha changeup over the left-field wall for a two-run homer in the fifth inning. It marked his third homer of the campaign, with the backstop slashing .200/.222/.457 with seven RBI and four runs across 13 contests. With Shea Langeliers (knee) sidelined, Serven has served as the backup to Jonah Heim at catcher.

Brian Serven
Sacramento Athletics
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