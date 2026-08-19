Brice Matthews Injury: Shifted to 60-day IL
The Astros transferred Matthews (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Ethan Pecko, who was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Angels. Matthews has been on the shelf since July 17 due to a left knee sprain. He had been targeting a return to action for the Astros before the end of the month and had resumed hitting, fielding ground balls and running as of Aug. 8, per MLB.com. However, as a result of his move to the 60-day IL, Matthews won't be eligible for activation until Sept. 12.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Matthews See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target46 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends56 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target60 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target67 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Matthews See More