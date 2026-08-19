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Brice Matthews Injury: Shifted to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 12:55pm

The Astros transferred Matthews (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Ethan Pecko, who was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Angels. Matthews has been on the shelf since July 17 due to a left knee sprain. He had been targeting a return to action for the Astros before the end of the month and had resumed hitting, fielding ground balls and running as of Aug. 8, per MLB.com. However, as a result of his move to the 60-day IL, Matthews won't be eligible for activation until Sept. 12.

Brice Matthews
Houston Astros
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