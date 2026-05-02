Brice Matthews News: Belts three-run homer Saturday
Matthews went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during the Astros' 6-3 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Matthews gave Houston a 4-0 run lead after belting a three-run long ball to center field off Connelly Early. It was the third home run of the season for Matthews, two of which have come over his last five games. In that five-game span, he has gone 9-for-21 (.429) with one steal, six RBI and four runs scored. Matthews has enjoyed more playing time in the outfield as of late due to the absences of Joey Loperfido (quadriceps), Taylor Trammell (groin) and Jake Meyers (oblique), all of whom are on the Astros' 10-day injured list.
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