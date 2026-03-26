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Brice Matthews News: Claims Opening Day roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Astros announced Wednesday that Matthews won a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Matthews is set to begin the season as a utility player for the Astros after producing an .817 OPS while seeing time at second base, left field and center field during spring training. The 24-year-old is also capable of playing shortstop, though the Astros will go with Carlos Correa at that position in Thursday's season opener versus the Angels as a replacement for the banged-up Jeremy Pena (finger). Matthews, who slashed just .167/.222/.452 in 47 plate appearances during his first taste of the majors last season, is likely to see most of his starts against left-handed pitching in the early going.

Brice Matthews
Houston Astros
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