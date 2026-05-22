Brice Matthews News: Heading to bench Friday

Matthews is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Matthews is slashing just .197/.242/.328 with a 27.3 percent strikeout rate in May, and though the Astros lost Jose Altuve (oblique) to the injured list Monday, the recent activations of Jake Meyers and Jeremy Pena have resulted in the struggling Matthews losing out on some playing time. The 24-year-old will hit the bench for the second time in three games while the Astros go with Braden Shewmake at second base. In addition to the keystone, Matthews remains a candidate to see playing time in the corner outfield, though Houston also has Cam Smith, Zach Cole and Zach Dezenzo vying for spots in left or right field for any given game.