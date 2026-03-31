Brice Matthews headshot

Brice Matthews News: Launches first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Matthews went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.

Matthews extended Houston's lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning with a 434-foot blast off Ranger Suarez, his first homer of the year. The right-handed hitting Matthews has been platooning with Joey Loperfido to open the year, starting in three of the Astros' first five contests. He's now 2-for-9 with six strikeouts and no walks.

Brice Matthews
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Matthews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Matthews See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
Collette Calls: Sprinting in Spring
MLB
Collette Calls: Sprinting in Spring
Author Image
Jason Collette
22 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
26 days ago
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
29 days ago