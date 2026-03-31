Brice Matthews News: Launches first homer

Matthews went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.

Matthews extended Houston's lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning with a 434-foot blast off Ranger Suarez, his first homer of the year. The right-handed hitting Matthews has been platooning with Joey Loperfido to open the year, starting in three of the Astros' first five contests. He's now 2-for-9 with six strikeouts and no walks.