Brice Matthews News: Launches first homer
Matthews went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.
Matthews extended Houston's lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning with a 434-foot blast off Ranger Suarez, his first homer of the year. The right-handed hitting Matthews has been platooning with Joey Loperfido to open the year, starting in three of the Astros' first five contests. He's now 2-for-9 with six strikeouts and no walks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Matthews See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases12 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Sprinting in Spring22 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues26 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Matthews See More