Brice Matthews News: Swats fourth homer
Matthews went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-2 loss to the Dodgers.
The 24-year-old led off the bottom of the first inning by ripping a Tyler Glasnow (back) sinker into the Crawford Boxes in left field, but it was the only lead the Astros would hold on the afternoon. Matthews is up to four homers on the season, and three of them have come in the last nine games -- a stretch in which he's batting .323 (10-for-31) with five runs and eight RBI as he begins to establish himself as an everyday player for Houston.
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