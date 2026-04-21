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Brice Matthews News: Swipes first bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Matthews went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 9-2 win over the Guardians.

The stolen base was the first of the season for Matthews, who stole 41 bags with Triple-A Sugar Land last season. Matthew's had been struggling mightily coming into Monday's contest -- he'd gone just 1-for-19 in his previous 11 games. Despite his struggles to start the year, the 24-year-old Matthews could be in line for more playing time in the outfield with Taylor Trammell (groin) likely to join Jake Meyers (oblique) and Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) on the injured list.

Brice Matthews
Houston Astros
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