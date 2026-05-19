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Brice Matthews News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 3:49pm

Matthews is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old has been getting regular playing time in the outfield and occasional action at second base, but he may have a reduced role going forward due to Jake Meyers (oblique) coming off the injured list Tuesday. Matthews had a .751 OPS as of May 8, but he's batting .162 (6-for-37) with no extra-base hits across his past 10 contests.

Brice Matthews
Houston Astros
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