Brice Turang Injury: Dealing with shoulder fatigue

Turang was scratched from the Brewers' lineup ahead of Saturday's spring game against the Athletics due to right shoulder fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Turang's removal from the lineup was said by the Brewers to be precautionary, and it doesn't appear that his shoulder fatigue is a long-term concern. He might be held out of the lineup to recover, but it shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Day. Turang appeared in 155 regular-season games in 2024 and slashed .254/.316/.349 with 50 stolen bases, seven home runs and 50 RBI over 619 plate appearances.