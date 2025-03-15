Fantasy Baseball
Brice Turang headshot

Brice Turang Injury: Injury deemed not serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 4:28pm

Manager Pat Murphy told reporters Saturday that his decision to take Turang (shoulder) out of the lineup against the Athletics was done as a precaution, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Medical staff had cleared Turang to play Saturday, but Murphy wanted to give the 25-year-old some additional time to recover from right shoulder fatigue. It remains to be seen whether Turang will play in Sunday's spring game against Cleveland, but he doesn't appear to be in serious jeopardy of missing Opening Day.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
