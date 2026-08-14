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Brice Turang Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:27am

Turang (knee) is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

Turang is working through some pain in his left knee, which has kept him out for the first two games of the series against the two-time defending World Series champions. Turang is considered day-to-day, though how his knee reacts to on-field work Saturday will be key to whether he needs a stint on the injured list, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. David Hamilton will start at second base and bat eighth in Turang's absence.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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