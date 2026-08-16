Brice Turang Injury: On track to play Tuesday
Turang (knee) is trending towards a return to the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Turang missed the entirety of the Brewers' four-game series against the Dodgers while nursing left knee discomfort, but manager Pat Murphy announced after Sunday's 6-2 win that the second baseman is lined up to play in the team's series opener with Seattle. Turang has batted .245 with three doubles, eight RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base over 49 at-bats in 12 contests in August.
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