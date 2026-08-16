Brice Turang Injury: Remains idle Sunday
Turang (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's matinee with the Dodgers.
Turang will be left on the bench for a fourth consecutive game Sunday as he continues to deal with discomfort in his left knee. Per MLB.com, Turang was able to take part in an on-field workout prior to Saturday's 4-1 win and was available off the bench, so the Brewers are seemingly hopeful that he'll be feeling well enough to re-enter the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus the Mariners.
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