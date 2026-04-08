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Brice Turang Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 8:01am

Turang (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston.

Turang has been battling tendinitis in his left ankle that's nagged at him for the last several days. It's the second game in a row he's missed, and he'll receive an additional day of rest with the Brewers being idle Thursday. Per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Turang believes he'll be ready to go when the Brewers begin a homestand Friday. David Hamilton will handle second base for Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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