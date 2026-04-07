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Brice Turang Injury: Sitting with ankle/foot issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:58pm

Turang is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to an ankle/foot injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The second baseman has been playing through the injury for about a week, and the Brewers will take Tuesday's matchup against ace lefty Garrett Crochet as an opportunity to get Turang some rest. Milwaukee has a team day off Thursday after Wednesday's series finale in Boston, and it's possible Turang sits for a second straight game in order to string together three straight days and potentially get healthy. David Hamilton is manning the keystone Tuesday while Luis Rengifo starts at third base.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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