Brice Turang Injury: Sitting with ankle/foot issue

Turang is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to an ankle/foot injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The second baseman has been playing through the injury for about a week, and the Brewers will take Tuesday's matchup against ace lefty Garrett Crochet as an opportunity to get Turang some rest. Milwaukee has a team day off Thursday after Wednesday's series finale in Boston, and it's possible Turang sits for a second straight game in order to string together three straight days and potentially get healthy. David Hamilton is manning the keystone Tuesday while Luis Rengifo starts at third base.