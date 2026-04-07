Brice Turang Injury: Sitting with ankle/foot issue
Turang is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to an ankle/foot injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The second baseman has been playing through the injury for about a week, and the Brewers will take Tuesday's matchup against ace lefty Garrett Crochet as an opportunity to get Turang some rest. Milwaukee has a team day off Thursday after Wednesday's series finale in Boston, and it's possible Turang sits for a second straight game in order to string together three straight days and potentially get healthy. David Hamilton is manning the keystone Tuesday while Luis Rengifo starts at third base.
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