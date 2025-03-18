Fantasy Baseball
Brice Turang Injury: Staying at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Turang (shoulder) will open the season as the club's primary second baseman, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee was seriously considering shifting Turang to shortstop this season, but the idea was scuttled once the infielder developed some shoulder soreness. The shoulder issue is not expected to affect his availability for Opening Day. Turang is the reigning Platinum Glove winner in the National League for his defensive work at second base.

