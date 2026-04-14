Brice Turang News: Another three-hit game

Turang went 3-for-6 with an RBI single, one steal and two runs scored during Milwaukee's 9-7 extra-inning loss to Toronto.

Turang's RBI single in the ninth reduced the Brewers' deficit to 6-5, and after stealing second, he was brought home on a Brandon Lockridge double to tie things up. Turang has tallied at least three hits in each of his last two games and three times this season. He is slashing .321/.446/.604 with six steals (on seven attempts), three home runs and 10 RBI in 66 plate appearances.