Brice Turang headshot

Brice Turang News: Back in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:47pm

Turang (ankle) is starting at second base and batting out of the leadoff spot in Friday's game against the Nationals.

Turang was out of the lineup for each of the Padres' last two games due to left ankle tendinitis, but he has been cleared to play in Friday's series opener against Washington. Through 10 regular-season games, Turang has gone 10-for-37 (.270) with four steals (five attempts), one home run and seven RBI.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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