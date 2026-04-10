Brice Turang News: Back in Friday's lineup
Turang (ankle) is starting at second base and batting out of the leadoff spot in Friday's game against the Nationals.
Turang was out of the lineup for each of the Padres' last two games due to left ankle tendinitis, but he has been cleared to play in Friday's series opener against Washington. Through 10 regular-season games, Turang has gone 10-for-37 (.270) with four steals (five attempts), one home run and seven RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2813 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2615 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2615 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More