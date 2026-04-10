Brice Turang News: Back in lineup Friday
Turang (ankle) is starting at second base and batting out of the leadoff spot in Friday's game against the Nationals.
Turang was out of the lineup for the Brewers' last two games due to left ankle tendinitis, but he has been cleared to play in Friday's series opener against Washington. Through 10 regular-season games, Turang has gone 10-for-37 (.270) with four steals (five attempts), one home run and seven RBI.
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