Brice Turang News: Blasts two-run homer in loss
Turang went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.
Turang did his part in sparking a comeback, blasting a two-run homer in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to three. It marked his fifth long ball and fourth three-hit effort of the year, as the second baseman has carried over his breakout 2025 campaign into a hot start to 2026. Through 31 games, the 26-year-old is hitting .304 with a .956 OPS, cementing himself as one of the most consistent and productive hitters in the Brewers lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4Yesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring InjuryYesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 32 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 32 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More