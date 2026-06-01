Brice Turang headshot

Brice Turang News: Busy in lopsided win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 9:15pm

Turang went 2-for-2 with two RBI, two walks, two runs scored, a double and a triple in Monday's 16-2 win over the Giants.

Turang recorded his second triple of the season and the 11th of his career. It was a breakout performance of sorts for the second baseman, who entered Monday in an 0-for-19 cold snap over his last six games. Through 244 trips to the plate in 2026, Turang is slashing an excellent .270/.401/.459 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, 46 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
10 days ago