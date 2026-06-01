Brice Turang News: Busy in lopsided win
Turang went 2-for-2 with two RBI, two walks, two runs scored, a double and a triple in Monday's 16-2 win over the Giants.
Turang recorded his second triple of the season and the 11th of his career. It was a breakout performance of sorts for the second baseman, who entered Monday in an 0-for-19 cold snap over his last six games. Through 244 trips to the plate in 2026, Turang is slashing an excellent .270/.401/.459 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, 46 runs scored and nine stolen bases.
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