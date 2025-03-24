Brice Turang News: Deemed ready for opener

Turang (shoulder) will play in a minor-league game Monday and is considered a "full go" for the Brewers' season opener Thursday versus the Yankees, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though they'll be playing the Rockies on Monday in their Cactus League finale, the Brewers sent Turang to the minor-league camp for the day so that he can stockpile competitive at-bats in a more uncontrolled game setting. Turang had missed more than a week of Cactus League action before he returned to the lineup Sunday as a designated hitter, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. It's not clear if Turang will be playing the field at minor-league camp Monday, but the expectation is that he'll be in the lineup at second base Thursday.