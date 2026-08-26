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Brice Turang News: Delivers three-run blast

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Turang went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Mets

Turang provided a major blow in the fourth inning, taking Robert Stock deep for a three-run homer. It was Turang's first long ball of August, a month in which he's struggled to a .188 average with an 11:25 BB:K across 20 games. Despite the recent slump, Turang has put together another productive season overall, slashing .259/.354/.436 with 17 homers, 28 doubles, three triples, 79 RBI, 79 runs scored and 18 stolen bases across 123 games.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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