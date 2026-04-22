Brice Turang News: Drives in four in Tuesday's rout
Turang went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's 12-4 win over the Tigers.
A bases-loaded single in the second inning brought home two runs, and Turang added two more RBI with a single in the seven and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The second baseman had a breakout 2025, but he may not have found his ceiling yet -- through 20 games to begin the current campaign he's slashing .307/.430/.560 with 10 extra-base hits including four homers, plus six steals, 18 RBI and 19 runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power HittersYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 175 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 166 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More