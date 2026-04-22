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Brice Turang News: Drives in four in Tuesday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Turang went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's 12-4 win over the Tigers.

A bases-loaded single in the second inning brought home two runs, and Turang added two more RBI with a single in the seven and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The second baseman had a breakout 2025, but he may not have found his ceiling yet -- through 20 games to begin the current campaign he's slashing .307/.430/.560 with 10 extra-base hits including four homers, plus six steals, 18 RBI and 19 runs.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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