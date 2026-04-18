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Brice Turang News: Drives in three runs Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Turang went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an RBI single and two walks during the Brewers' 5-2 win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Turang gave the Brewers a 3-1 lead in the fifth after smacking a two-run long ball off Sandy Alcantara, and the former brought home Joey Ortiz on a single in the sixth. It was Turang's fifth multi-hit game of the season, three of which have come over his last six outings. He is slashing .299/.434/.582 with six steals (on eight attempts), four home runs, 14 RBI and a 16:19 BB:K across 84 plate appearances this season.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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