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Brice Turang News: Drives in two, steals 10th base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Turang went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles, one walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

The top three batters in the Brewers' lineup went a combined 6-for-11 with four walks, five RBI and four runs scored Tuesday. Turang singled home a run and stole his 10th base of the season in the seventh inning before adding another RBI single to pad the lead in the eighth. After closing May on an 0-for-19 skid, Turang is 4-for-6 with four RBI and three walks to begin June. The second baseman is slashing .275/.405/.460 with seven home runs, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored, the 10 swiped bags and a 45:58 BB:K across 249 plate appearances this season.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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