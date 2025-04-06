Brice Turang News: Extends hit streak in win
Turang went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Reds.
Turang was able to launch a ground-rule double over the head of Gavin Lux in the bottom of the third inning, later coming around to score on a single from Christian Yelich. The second baseman also added a single and another run scored in the following frame. Turang now owns a 10-game hit streak to open the 2025 campaign, batting .325 with two home runs, six RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases to this point.
