Brice Turang News: Extends hitting streak in win

Turang went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Reds.

While Turang has started each of Milwaukee's first seven games at second base, he's now hit ninth in the batting order four times so far this season. Each of those four starts in the ninth spot have come against southpaws, however, so fantasy managers shouldn't be alarmed by the lefty-hitting Turang's frequent placement in the bottom the lineup early on. Across 28 at-bats, Turang is hitting .321 with one home run, four RBI, six runs scored and one stolen base while hitting safely in each of his first seven contests.