Brice Turang News: First multi-homer day of 2026
Turang went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Nationals.
Entering Sunday, Turang was in the midst of a mini-slump. In the past four games, he had just one hit in 13 at-bats. However, he broke out of that in a big way Sunday, knocking two balls out for homers and recording his second three-hit game of the season. Overall, the 26-year-old has been excellent to start the 2026 campaign as the owner of a 1.058 OPS, nine RBI and 12 walks in 13 games played.
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