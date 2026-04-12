Brice Turang News: First multi-homer day of 2026

Turang went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Nationals.

Entering Sunday, Turang was in the midst of a mini-slump. In the past four games, he had just one hit in 13 at-bats. However, he broke out of that in a big way Sunday, knocking two balls out for homers and recording his second three-hit game of the season. Overall, the 26-year-old has been excellent to start the 2026 campaign as the owner of a 1.058 OPS, nine RBI and 12 walks in 13 games played.