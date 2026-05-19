Brice Turang News: Homers during three-hit performance

Turang went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Turang continued his strong 2026 campaign by launching a two-run homer off Trent Thornton in the eighth inning to cap off a three-hit night. The blast was his seventh of the season, and the three-hit performance marked his fifth such game of the year. Over his last 20 contests, Turang is batting 23-for-72 (.319) with an outstanding .424 OBP as he continues to reach base at an elite clip. The second baseman is now batting .292 alongside a .910 OPS with 10 doubles, 29 RBI, 39 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 198 plate appearances.