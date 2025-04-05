Brice Turang News: Launches loud homer Friday

Turang went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

A number of middle infielders classified as light-hitting have been displaying surprising power early in 2025, a group led by the Dodgers' Tommy Edman (five homers in nine games), but Turang has put himself among that number with some loud contact of his own. The 25-year-old absolutely smoked a Nick Martinez cutter in the fifth inning Friday, depositing it 418 feet away over the right-center field fence for what proved to be the winning runs. Turang had seven homers in 155 regular-season games last year with an average exit velocity in the 14th percentile, and a hard-hit rate in the ninth percentile. Through his first eight games of 2025 he's already gone yard twice, and while the sample size is very small, he boasts an AEV in the 84th percentile and a hard-hit rate in the 60th percentile.