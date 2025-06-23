Brice Turang News: Launches three-run homer

Turang went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Twins.

Turang launched a 412-foot blast off David Festa in the fifth inning, his fifth of the year, that would prove to be a difference maker in Milwaukee's eventual one-run victory. Turang's now hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) with a .992 OPS in that span. Overall, he's slashing 274/.352/.367 with 50 runs scored, 30 RBI and 16 stolen bases through 322 plate appearances this season.