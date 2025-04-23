Brice Turang News: Piles up three more hits vs. Giants

Turang went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

After going 4-for-4 Tuesday against San Francisco, Turang piled up three more knocks Wednesday for his fourth game of the year with at least a trio of hits. The 25-year-old infielder is batting a scalding .350 with three home runs, 14 RBI, 20 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 100 at-bats. Among qualifiers, Turang ranks fifth in the major leagues in batting average thus far.