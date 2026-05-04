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Brice Turang News: Ready to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 2:10pm

Turang (illness) will start at second base and bat third in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After Turang fell ill and was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals, manager Pat Murphy told Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel following the game that the Brewers were in "wait-and-see" mode with the second baseman heading into team's three-game series in St. Louis. Turang looks like he bounced back well from the ailment overnight and will slot back into a new-look Milwaukee lineup. He'll hit out of the No. 3 spot in the order for just sixth time this season while the Brewers welcome two key lineup pieces in Jackson Chourio (hand) and Andrew Vaughn (hand) back from the injured list.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
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