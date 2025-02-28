Brice Turang News: Retains key lineup spot

Turang went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's exhibition game.

Turang has just one base knock through four exhibition appearances, but more importantly, he hit leadoff or second in all four. When the regular season gets underway, chances are Turang -- who stole 50 bases and won his first Gold Glove last season -- will regularly occupy one of those spots against right-handers and hit lower in the order against southpaws.