Brice Turang News: Returning to action Tuesday
Turang (knee) said he's in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The second baseman has been dealing with left knee discomfort and sat out the entirety of the four-game series against the Dodgers, but he's apparently good to go after Monday's team off day. Turang has a .582 OPS through 12 games in August but is batting .308 (8-for-26) with three doubles and six RBI over his past six contests.
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