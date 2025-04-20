Brice Turang News: Runs wild Sunday
Turang went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in Sunday's 14-1 victory over the Athletics.
Turang singled before stealing both second and third base in the first inning, coming around to score on a throwing error by Shea Langeliers. The second baseman drew a walk and stole second base again in the second inning and scored on a double from Jackson Chourio. Turang later added another single and a sacrifice fly to round out his day. The 25-year-old is now batting .322 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 23 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 22 games in 2025.
