Brice Turang News: Swipes bag Tuesday

Turang went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Turang reached in the first and swiped second for his fourth steal of the year. He's now tallied a hit in all but one game so far this season though he does not have an extra-base hit since he homered April 8. The 25-year-old is slashing .329/.367/.466 with three homers, 10 RBI, 17 runs and a 4:17 BB:K in 79 plate appearances.