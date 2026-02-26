Brice Turang headshot

Brice Turang News: Tallies two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Turang went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's spring game.

Turang went on a power surge late last season, hitting 12 of his 18 homers after Aug. 1, and it didn't take him long to tap into his power this spring. Turang will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic before settling back in as the primary second baseman for the Brewers.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
2 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
36 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
43 days ago