Brice Turang News: Tallies two homers
Turang went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's spring game.
Turang went on a power surge late last season, hitting 12 of his 18 homers after Aug. 1, and it didn't take him long to tap into his power this spring. Turang will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic before settling back in as the primary second baseman for the Brewers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country2 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3007 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30035 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions36 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Turang See More