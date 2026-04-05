Brock Burke headshot

Brock Burke News: Impressive in save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:14pm

Burke struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to pick up the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

With three key members of the bullpen unavailable having pitched the previous two games, including closer Emilio Pagan, manager Terry Francona had to rely on middle relievers. Pierce Johnson, Sam Moll and Connor Phillips got the game into the ninth inning. Burke finished it off from there with a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season and of his career.

Brock Burke
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now