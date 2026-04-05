Brock Burke News: Impressive in save

Burke struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to pick up the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

With three key members of the bullpen unavailable having pitched the previous two games, including closer Emilio Pagan, manager Terry Francona had to rely on middle relievers. Pierce Johnson, Sam Moll and Connor Phillips got the game into the ninth inning. Burke finished it off from there with a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season and of his career.